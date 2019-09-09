COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with JABY Inc., is serving as a collection site for Hurricane Dorian Emergency Relief.
Citizens can drop off emergency relief supplies such as bottled water and cleaning supplies at the Newton County Detention Center, 15151 Alcovy Road in Covington. Supplies can be dropped off 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The collection began on Monday and will continue through noon on Friday, Sept. 27.
Anyone with questions concerning donations can call 678-625-1420 or 678-625-1403.