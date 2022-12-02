Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown is shown presenting a graduation certificate to a recent graduate of the NCSO Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program. Six inmates successfully completed the program on Nov. 10.
COVINGTON — On Nov. 10 Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated six inmate residents from its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program in a ceremony held inside the agency’s training room.
Brown, who was accompanied by Detention Capt. Brice Smith and the RSAT facilitators, awarded the certificates of completion to the following graduates: Diann Parris, Evelyn Anderson, Stacey Haymore, Melinda Farr, Eric Willis and Christopher Ashby. Each graduate also received a gift from Brown in recognition of their accomplishments.
“The Office of the Sheriff stands firm on the belief of rehabilitation, as its the key to success for individuals returning to society as productive citizens. The inmate residents who go through the months-long RSAT program are provided with the tools to live a productive life upon return to society,” said Brown. “I realize it does not take just one individual to help these inmate residents; it takes a collective body to ensure each inmate resident is successful during and after the completion of the program. Because of that, I want to thank my staff and all facilitators for going above and beyond to ensure these individuals are successful in their future endeavors.”
The RSAT program provides inmate residents the opportunity for rehabilitation while incarcerated at the Newton County Detention Center. The three-month to six-month program is designated to help individuals develop cognitive, behavioral, social, vocational and other skills to solve substance abuse-related problems.
