COVINGTON  — On Nov. 10 Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated six inmate residents from its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program in a ceremony held inside the agency’s training room.

Brown, who was accompanied by Detention Capt. Brice Smith and the RSAT facilitators, awarded the certificates of completion to the following graduates: Diann Parris, Evelyn Anderson, Stacey Haymore, Melinda Farr, Eric Willis and Christopher Ashby. Each graduate also received a gift from Brown in recognition of their accomplishments.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos