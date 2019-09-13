COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second annual Local Law Enforcement Leadership Conference. This three-day symposium will be held on Sept. 17-19 at the Newton College and Career Academy, located at 144 Ram Drive in Covington, beginning at 8:30 am daily.
The presenter for this year’s conference will be the nationally renowned Dean Crisp, intentional leadership guru and author of, “Leadership Lessons from the Thin Blue Line.” Crisp is a former police chief and has more than 40 years in the law enforcement profession. He has used his knowledge, experience and skills to train law enforcement leaders (federal, state, county and municipal) throughout the nation, as well as in foreign countries.