COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Community Supervision will host their 13th Annual Sex Offender Halloween Shut-In on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-10 p.m. This collaborative effort began when Sheriff Ezell Brown was working with the Sex Offender Unit. The goal of this event is to closely monitor sex offenders in a controlled environment, while children are celebrating this festive occasion.
The sex offenders will hear presentations from guest speakers, which will include Brown, the Honorable Judge Horace Johnson Jr., with the Newton County Superior Court, a speaker from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Deputy Veronica Williams and Probation/Parole Officers with the Department of Community Supervision.
Upon conclusion of the presentations, the sex offenders will have an opportunity to engage in a Question & Answer session.
For information about registered sex offenders in your community, please refer to the Newton County Sheriff’s website (www.newtoncountyga.org/sex offender). If you do not have access to a computer, you may visit one of the following locations to view a hard copy of the sex offenders in your community: The Sheriff’s Office (Headquarters and Westside precinct), Superior Court Clerk’s Office, Covington City Hall, Covington Police Department, Mansfield City Hall, Newborn City Hall, Oxford City Hall and Porterdale City Hall.