COVINGTON — On Oct. 31, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Supervision, hosted the 16th Annual Sex Offender Compliance Check for registered sex offenders who live in the Newton County area.
Deputy Veronica Williams, alongside probation and parole officers, hosted this annual event to ensure high-risk sex offenders were appropriately supervised while families participated in Halloween festivities. The NCSO’s Sex Offender Compliance Check was initiated in 2006 and became part of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association’s annual initiative, Operation Watchful Eye, in 2015.
This year, Operation Watchful Eye involved 66 Georgia sheriffs, 10,232 registered sex offenders, 366 predators, and 329 homeless sex offenders. There was a total of 42 sex offenders arrested and 117 warrants were issued across the state of Georgia from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1.
In Newton County, there are currently 331 registered sex offenders. No arrests were made in the community during this year’s event; however, a total of 12 warrants was issued between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
