Officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office review a list of registered sex offenders who live in Newton County during Operation Watchful Eye on Oct. 31.

COVINGTON — On Oct. 31, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Supervision, hosted the 16th Annual Sex Offender Compliance Check for registered sex offenders who live in the Newton County area.

Deputy Veronica Williams, alongside probation and parole officers, hosted this annual event to ensure high-risk sex offenders were appropriately supervised while families participated in Halloween festivities. The NCSO’s Sex Offender Compliance Check was initiated in 2006 and became part of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association’s annual initiative, Operation Watchful Eye, in 2015.

