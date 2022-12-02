COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted the department’s annual Toy Ride at The Church Covington in Oxford on Nov. 12. The Toy Ride is an initiative to raise funds and receive toy donations for families in need of assistance during the holiday season.
“I express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the businesses, organizations and individuals — especially my staff — who contributed their time and efforts to this year’s Toy Ride,” said Brown. “Without you, we could not have succeeded in reaching our goals. I am forever grateful.”
More than 80 motorcycle riders attended this year’s Toy Ride, making it a successful holiday event following its two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the law enforcement-led escort around the Newton County community, the motorcycle riders and their families gathered inside The Church Covington to enjoy a raffle, food and fellowship.
The sponsors for the 2022 Toy Ride are Universal Planning, David J. McGinnis Jr.; WM. Thomas Craig LLC; Emory B Craig & Megan Sutton Craig; Frank Hutcheson; Sellars Motor Inc.; Foxworth Tree Service LLC; Ginn Chevrolet; LongHorn Steakhouse (Covington); Precision Automotive; Covington Ford; Michelin; Chancey’s Wrecker Service; Bell’s Discount Grocery; Mike’s Tire Depot; Falcons Fury Harley Davidson; Ace Hardware; Chick-fil-A; Advance Auto Sports; The Home Depot; O’Reilly Auto Parts; Wheeler Funeral Home; Mamie’s Kitchen Biscuits (Highway 278 and Brown Bridge Road); Bridgestone Golf; Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home; Hill Top Towing Inc.; Young-Levett Funeral Home; Kings 24-Hour Towing; Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home; K-2 Towing; Dunkin Donuts; and Dairy Queen.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.