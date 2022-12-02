COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted the department’s annual Toy Ride at The Church Covington in Oxford on Nov. 12. The Toy Ride is an initiative to raise funds and receive toy donations for families in need of assistance during the holiday season.

“I express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the businesses, organizations and individuals — especially my staff — who contributed their time and efforts to this year’s Toy Ride,” said Brown. “Without you, we could not have succeeded in reaching our goals. I am forever grateful.”

