COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who dropped off a stolen vehicle for repairs.
According to an incident report, on Aug. 26 a deputy was dispatched to an auto repair shop on Salem Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.
The complainant stated the suspect had dropped off a silver GMC Sierra pickup truck about 8 a.m. on Aug. 12 for an oil change. When the mechanics checked the vehicle, they found several other things wrong with it and called the suspect to let him know.
While the vehicle was in the shop, the complainant said they ran the VIN number on the engine and when it came back in their system, it showed a completely different VIN number than what was on the truck. The complainant said that raised a red flag and called the Sheriff’s Office.
A check of the engine’s VIN number showed it as coming back from a vehicle stolen in Atlanta. The VIN number on the dashboard came back to a white 2006 GMC Sierra.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the investigation remains “active and fluid.”