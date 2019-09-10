Missing Person Pic.jpg

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.

Lisa Franzier-Alford, 53, was last seen leaving her home Saturday morning around 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with light brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue flower print shirt and blue capris jeans.

Deputies said she was spotted at the Oasis Church in Atlanta.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

