COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in continual partnership with local municipalities and places of worship, recently participated in the 3rd Annual National Faith and Blue Weekend Oct. 7-9. Faith and Blue is a nationwide initiative that builds bridges between communities through activities jointly hosted by places of worship and law enforcement agencies.
The NCSO partnered with the Rev. Neeley Lane of the First Presbyterian Church of Covington to host the 3rd Annual K-9 Blessing on Oct. 7 at the NCSO Headquarters. More than 10 agencies participated in this year’s K-9 Blessing. Following the K-9 Blessing, Brown hosted the Community First Responders Luncheon, where first responders and the community came together for great food, fellowship and the community.
“First and foremost, I thank all the elected officials, law enforcement agencies, and ministries who showed up and supported the Office of the Sheriff for National Faith and Blue Weekend. I also thank my staff who went above and beyond to ensure the success of this year’s Faith and Blue events,” said Brown. “It’s been an outstanding weekend filled with community-wide events, and compared to last year, we went bigger and better this year. To me, Faith means total confidence not only in religion, but in what we do as a law enforcement agency. Today and every day, I stand in confidence with my Newton County community. God bless.”
The NCSO partnered with Pastors Darryl and Kristen Hooper of The Church Covington, Kale Waddleton, and Rob Ward to host the 2nd Annual Faith and Blue Car Show on Oct. 8 at The Church Covington. More than 70 cars, along with a few bikes, participated in this year’s show. Brown awarded trophies for the following classes: Best Police, Top 20, Best Late Model, Best 4-Wheel Drive, Best 3-Wheel, Best Motorcycle, and Best of Show.
Additionally, on Oct. 8, the NCSO partnered with The Council on Alcohol and Drugs Inc. for the It’s Fall, Y’all Community Festival at Denny Dobbs Park. The festival, which was open to the public, provided food, entertainment and live music.
To conclude this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, the NCSO partnered with the Covington Police Department and Pastor Justin Adams of New Life Praise Center to host the 2nd Annual Corporate Prayer on Oct. 9. Community members and numerous places of worship gathered on Covington’s Historic Square for live entertainment, moments of worship, and to witness the lighting of the Unity Candles.
Brown thanked the following businesses, organizations, and individuals for partnering with the NCSO for this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend: The Church Covington, Great Love Fellowship Tabernacle, Bethlehem Baptist Church, New Life Praise Center, Reverend Neeley Lane (First Presbyterian Church of Covington), Prospect Church at Oak Hill, Murray Memorial C.M.E Church, GA Chapter National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (GA NOBLE), Kale Waddleton, Rob Ward, Newton County Board of Commissioners, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Braswell Police Department, Henry County Police Department, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Newton County Fire Department, Big Al’s BBQ, Bell’s Discount Grocery, Sellars Motors, Cowboy’s BBQ, Green Machine, Interceptor Public Safety Products Inc., The Council on Alcohol and Drugs Inc., Marcia DaCosta (Mary Kay), and Shelby’s Helping With Hot Wheels.
