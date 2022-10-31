COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in continual partnership with local municipalities and places of worship, recently participated in the 3rd Annual National Faith and Blue Weekend Oct. 7-9. Faith and Blue is a nationwide initiative that builds bridges between communities through activities jointly hosted by places of worship and law enforcement agencies.

The NCSO partnered with the Rev. Neeley Lane of the First Presbyterian Church of Covington to host the 3rd Annual K-9 Blessing on Oct. 7 at the NCSO Headquarters. More than 10 agencies participated in this year’s K-9 Blessing. Following the K-9 Blessing, Brown hosted the Community First Responders Luncheon, where first responders and the community came together for great food, fellowship and the community.

