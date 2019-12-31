COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a man who hasn't been seen since late November.
Brian Wilson was reported missing on Dec. 6. He was last seen at the Taco Bell restaurant on Salem Road in Conyers on Nov. 23.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Wilson was last known to be living in his vehicle and had recently sent several messages saying that he wanted to harm himself.
Wilson has a blue 1998 Toyota Corolla with tag PDB8230. Anyone who sees Wilson or his vehicle, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1453.