COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily suspending all on-site visitation to ensure the safety of its entire staff and inmate residents following the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in Newton County.
Moving forward, the Sheriff’s Office will offer video visitation as an alternative until the outbreak is contained.
More details regarding video visitation will be provided to the public as soon as possible.
