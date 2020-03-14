COVINGTON — The Newton County Superior Court judges and Sheriff Ezell Brown met and agreed to temporarily suspend the Weekender and Work Release programs to ensure the safety of the jail staff, inmate residents and visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak.
During the suspension, weekenders and work release inmates will be monitored by the Sheriff’s Office in accordance with conditions set forth by the programs. House arrest will be used in certain cases.
The programs will resume once the outbreak has been contained. The Sheriff's Office will provide a specific start date as more information becomes available.
For questions regarding the suspension, please contact NCSO at 678-625-1403.
