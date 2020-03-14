COVINGTON - In light of the closing of the Newton County School System due to the coronavirus, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of children until school is back in session.
Many children rely on the lunch they receive at school, and as the community works through this difficult time, parents should not have to worry about how to keep their children fed.
“When our children are in need, we step in to help!” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “Many of these boys and girls are in - or have graduated - from our CHAMPS program. We are going to join forces with some of our community partners to make sure the children are fed!”
On Saturday, March 14, the Newton County School System announced its completion of an application to the Georgia Department of Education to continue to provide meals to children during the closure. The school system would like to begin providing meal service no later than Wednesday, March 18.
The school system will let the community know the locations and times for the meal service as soon as the application is approved.
