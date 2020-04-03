COVINGTON — In light of Gov. Brian Kemp closing all schools for the remainder of the academic year to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and his C.H.A.M.P.S. Division will continue to provide school-aged children with the tools they need to face any situation that may come their way.
The Sheriff’s Office will provide C.H.A.M.P.S. courses through its social media pages and official website. All children can benefit from these courses.
“While this is totally different from teaching them face to face, these online courses are still a way for us to connect and make a difference in our students’ lives,” said Deputy Favel Edwards, C.H.A.M.P.S. instructor.
The courses will be published every Monday and Wednesday, if possible.
