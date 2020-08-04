COVINGTON - Newton County Sheriff's Office investigators have their hands full with four shootings in the last eight days. The first was a drive-by shooting that occurred on July 25, and the other three all happened on Aug. 1. In one of those incidents, one man was seriously wounded.
The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information on the drive-by shooting that occurred on July 25 on Glen Echo Drive.
According to a Be On the Lookout (BOLO), at approximately 11:30 p.m., a black male in his early 20s was seen driving away from the scene of the shooting in a tan Chevrolet Suburban.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Investigator Almond at ealmond@newtoncountysheriffga.org or 678-626-1453.
The three shooting incidents on Aug. 1 occurred between 9 p.m. and midnight.
The first incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Falcons Crossing. A deputy responded to a call of the discharge of a gun.
When he arrived, the complainant said he saw an unknown white female fleeing from a residence being followed by a suspect who fired a shot at her. He said the female fled the scene in a grey or black vehicle and was chased by the suspect in a white truck.
A check of the area found no shell casings.
The second incident happened about 9:15 p.m. at an address on Oak Meadows Drive in Covington. Deputies responding to the scene were advised that a suspect, later identified as Jose Morales, 20, of Conyers, allegedly fired a gun at the homeowner and stole a blue Ford pickup truck with front end damage. The truck was later found abandoned further down the street.
Warrants have been issued for Morales on charges of motor vehicle theft and aggravated assault.
The third shooting on Lakeside Circle left one man seriously wounded.
According to NCSO Public Information Officer Caitlyn Jett, deputies responded to 2860 Lakeside Circle about 11:25 p.m. in reference to a person shot.
When they arrived, they found Bernard Broughton, 45, of Covington, shot several times. Broughton lives at the address of the shooting. Broughton was transported by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not available.
According to witnesses, Broughton was shot by another male, but the witnesses said they did not know the identity of the second male.
Jett said investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.
