The Newton County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO for a black Cadillac SUV seen driving around a neighborhood shortly before a drive by shooting on March 1.

COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff's Office has released a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for what appears to be a black Cadillac SUV wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting at a residence on Sagebrush Trail the night of March 1.

Two people were inside the residence around 10:44 p.m. when shots were heard.

Newton County Sheriff's Communications Officer Caitlin Jett told FOX 5 Atlanta that the victims told deputies they heard three gunshots and later found damage to the front of their house.

Deputies located seven spent shells outside and three spent shells inside the residence.

Further investigation found a video showing the suspect vehicle in the area, said Jett.

"Prior to the incident, an outdoor home security system picked up what appeared to be a black Cadillac SUV driving around the residence twice in a five-minute period," Jett said. "The SUV was the only vehicle on the street during that time frame. After the incident, the SUV went south on Sage Brush Trail."

Investigators haven't determined a motive for the attack but don't believe the incident is gang-related.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Investigator Almond with the Newton County Sheriff's Office at ealmond@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1453.

