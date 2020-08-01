COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in find more information on a drive-by shooting that occurred on July 25 on Glen Echo Drive.
According to a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) issued by the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a black male in his early 20’s was seen driving away from the scene of the shooting in tan GMC Suburban.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Investigator Almond at ealmond@newtoncountysheriffga.org or 678-626-1453.
