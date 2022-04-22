COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in its ongoing partnership with Action Inc., will graduate its first class from the Women’s Welding Training Program April 29.
The program is the first of its kind for a county-level detention facility in the state of Georgia.
“There are no known county-level detention facilities in the state of Georgia, and to the best of our knowledge, there are no county-level detention center facilities nationwide teaching a welders class to female inmates,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “The Office of the Sheriff stands firm on the belief of rehabilitation. Rehabilitation is the key to success for individuals returning to society as productive citizens, not just to themselves but to their families, friends and communities.”
Female inmates are provided the opportunity to participate in the American Welding Society’s Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) Sheet Metal tests through the Women's Welding Training Program.
The WPS Sheet Metal tests are administered by an AWS certified welding inspector and graded on the following: a visual inspection of the welding coupon; and a “bend test,” which tests the integrity of the welded coupon.
The NCSO’s Women’s Welding Training Program began on April 18, and female inmate students were in scheduled courses from 9 a.m. though 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. through 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Students received 80 hours of training.
The AWS testing will be conducted at the NCSO on April 29. The inmates graduating from the NCSO’s Women’s Welding Training Program have already been offered jobs upon release from the detention facility through the NCSO’s Workforce Development Office. The starting pay rate for the field of welding begins at $18-22/hour, and there are no caps on the pay welders can receive for their work.
