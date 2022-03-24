COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect in the murder of a Decatur man earlier this month.
Tyrez Riquan Bell, 22, of Serena Court, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged in connection with the shooting death of Charles Edward Stanley, 29, on March 5. Stanley was shot and killed while driving a car on Harvey Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office had previously arrested Shane Alexander Robinson, 27, of an Avery Drive, Covington address, in connection with the murder. Both suspects face charges of aggravated assault, murder, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, and reckless conduct.
According to a report by the NCSO, a deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity on Harvey Drive at about 11:15 p.m. March 5. The caller reported that an unknown male had stolen a vehicle and crashed it into a tree in her yard. The caller also said there were three or four people in her yard, and one woman was searching the bushes for something.
When the deputy arrived he found Stanley unresponsive in the car. Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office has not released any details about what led up to the shooting.
