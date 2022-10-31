HEATGrant.jpg

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has announced that the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant for the federal 2023 Fiscal Year. The grant, referred to as a H.E.A.T. grant, will total $325,889.70 for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The goal of the H.E.A.T. program is to combat crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding, while also increasing seatbelt use and educating the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI.

