COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a major traffic enforcement grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The NCSO received the grant in recognition of its lifesaving work as the coordinating agency of GOHS’s Central Region Traffic Enforcement Network (CRTEN). There are 16 traffic enforcement networks across the state that help enforce Georgia’s year-round safety belt, speed, and impaired driving campaigns.
“This is our way of supporting the Newton County Sheriff’s Office through its continued leadership via coordinator Corporal Patrick Gilbert and assistant coordinator Deputy Andrew Archie and the Central Region Traffic Enforcement Network (CRTEN),” said GOHS Law Enforcement Services Director Roger Hayes. “We want to make sure they can continue their region-wide efforts to protect Georgia motorists from drunk and otherwise dangerous drivers. They’ve proven their dedication, and this grant serves not only as recognition for that hard work but as means for continuing the GOHS mission of reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities on our roads.”
The Central Region Traffic Enforcement Network includes law enforcement agencies in nine counties — Baldwin, Greene, Jasper, Jones, Morgan, Newton, Putnam, Rockdale and Walton.
The GOHS grant awards $18,824.48 to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to support the activities of the traffic enforcement network. The coordinator and assistant coordinator in the Central Region Traffic Enforcement Network region will coordinate year-round waves of high visibility, concentrated patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints as a partner in campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, Operation Zero Tolerance, and the Thunder Taskforce.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
