COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office recently earned recertification from the American Correctional Association, ensuring that its detention facility meets the standards established by the ACA.
During three days in March the NCSO underwent its triennial recertification audit conducted conducted by three auditors: Katherine Brown, chairperson; Bruce Denny; and Timothy Lippett.
The standards created and defined by the ACA are intended to improve facility operations through adherence to clear standards relevant to all areas/operations of the facility, including safety, security, order, inmate care, programs, justice, and administration.
“Every day, the Office of the Sheriff strives to meet the highest standards, and the fact that this agency has received 100s across the board since the initial certification in 2016 shows we continue to go above and beyond to improve detention facility operations,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “There is no 'I' in team, and everyone within this agency worked and continues to work together to ensure the Newton County Detention Center meets and exceeds all standards established by the ACA. It is an honor and privilege to be recognized as a model facility on state and national levels, and I thank my staff for believing in my leadership and following through with everything set before them to ensure we achieve Gold standards and remain a Triple Crown Agency.”
During a their visit, the auditors assessed the Newton County Detention Center’s commitment and dedication to ensuring the safety of all staff, inmates and visitors, for which the auditors praised Brown and staff during the briefing held on March 30 in the NCSO Training Room. The auditors said they were impressed with the prompt response to the inmates’ needs by the detention center staff, and they found no complaints from the inmates regarding the actions of the staff.
In the final analysis, there were a total of 383 standards, of which 60 were mandatory and 323 were nonmandatory. The NCSO was rated 100% on all standards by the auditors, which showed not only the professionalism displayed by the agency but the level of proficiency the agency continued to maintain since its last recertification audit in 2018. The NCSO has scored 100% on all standards since the initial certification in 2016.
Additionally, the three auditors mentioned how impressed they were with the inmate programs offered by the Newton County Detention Center and recommended the agency conduct workshops for other detention facilities across the state and country.
