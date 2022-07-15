Six inmates were graduated from the Welding Training Program at the Newton County Detention Facility. All six successfully passed the American Welding Society’s Welding Procedure Specifications Sheet Metal tests.
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Action Inc., has graduated 12 inmates from two of its jail-based programs — Welding Training and #1 Dads. The graduation ceremonies took place July 11 in the Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s Training Room.
“I am grateful for the continued partnership the Office of the Sheriff has with Action Incorporated, and the positive opportunities provided to the inmate residents housed in our facility,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “The programs we offer to the inmate residents housed in the Newton County Detention Center provide the skills and training needed to return to society as law-abiding citizens. I congratulate every one of our graduates for completing their program, whether it was #1 Dads or Welding Training. Also, I thank all those who provided support and encouragement to these graduates during the last few weeks. They couldn’t have done it without your support and encouragement.”
The six inmate residents who graduated from the Welding Training Program on July 11 were: Brandon Danes, Anthony Williams, Joshua Scott, Anthony Bell, Gary Brantley and Jordan Donaldson. The graduates had the opportunity to participate in the American Welding Society’s Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) Sheet Metal tests following the end of the program’s course. The WPS Sheet Metal tests are administered by an AWS certified welding inspector and graded on the following: a visual inspection of the welding coupon and a “bend test,” which tests the integrity of the welded coupon.
All graduates of the Welding Training Program passed the WPS Sheet Metal tests.
The #1 Dads Program is designed to strengthen, establish or reestablish relationships between an adult father and his children, or a father and his spouse/partner and their children. The program promotes responsible fatherhood, healthy marriage and economic stability through the provision of workshops, case management and job skills training. The six inmates who graduated from the #1 Dads Program on July 11 were: Gerald Evans, Joseph Cashin, Kurt Burns, Justin Jones, Randy Pitts and David Agan.
