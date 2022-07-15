COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active shooter training course for law enforcement personnel at Veterans Memorial Middle School on July 12, 2022. The course provided tactical training to first responders to better protect their communities and save lives.
The agencies that participated included: Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington-Newton 911, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, Covington Fire Department, Newton County Fire Services, National EMS, Emergency Management Agency, and the Health District. Numerous civilian volunteers also participated in the training.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active shooter training course for law enforcement personnel at Veterans Memorial Middle School on July 12, 2022. The course provided tactical training to first responders to better protect their communities and save lives. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.