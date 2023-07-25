...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday July 26...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday July 26.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Teresa Hunt displays one of her drawings during an exhibit recognizing completion of a seven-week arts and crafts program at the Newton County Detention Center. Shown with Hunt are Dr. Zerric Clinton, Ph.D., left, and Sheriff Ezell Brown.
Special Photo
Works created by eight different inmates were displayed as part of the exhibit.
Special Photo
The eight artists who completed the program are shown here with McDonough artist Dr. Zerric Clinton, left, and Sheriff Ezell Brown.
COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted their first art exhibit to showcase the creative works of eight inmate residents. The art exhibit, held July 20, followed the completion of a seven-week online arts and crafts jail program instructed by Dr. Zerric Clinton, Ph.D., a McDonough artist.
“At the Office of the Sheriff of Newton County, it is my passion to help those who have fallen along the way. It is my calling to help rehabilitate those who have lost their way and try to put them on the right path to success,” said Brown in a press release. “I would not be who I am today had it not been for someone who extended their hands to help me when I could not find my way. To the graduating class, I am very proud of every last one of you. Words cannot express my feelings when I see the emotions you poured into these paintings.”
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
