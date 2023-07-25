COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted their first art exhibit to showcase the creative works of eight inmate residents. The art exhibit, held July 20, followed the completion of a seven-week online arts and crafts jail program instructed by Dr. Zerric Clinton, Ph.D., a McDonough artist.

“At the Office of the Sheriff of Newton County, it is my passion to help those who have fallen along the way. It is my calling to help rehabilitate those who have lost their way and try to put them on the right path to success,” said Brown in a press release. “I would not be who I am today had it not been for someone who extended their hands to help me when I could not find my way. To the graduating class, I am very proud of every last one of you. Words cannot express my feelings when I see the emotions you poured into these paintings.”

