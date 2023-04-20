...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday April 20...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday April 20.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southerly at 8 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the five victims who were killed in an accident on Ga. Highway 142 on April 8.
The victims were all traveling in a van on the highway near Adams Circle when the accident occurred. According to the NCSO, the van was traveling southbound on Highway 142 and the pickup truck was traveling northbound when the pickup crossed the centerline and struck the van head-on. It was raining at the time of the wreck.
The victims have been identified as:
• Makala L. Taylor, 26, of Athens
• Alicia Eisenmann, 55, of Newborn
• Kelly Pike, 55, of Newborn
• Peggy Wynn, 68, of Newborn
• Darin Quattlebaum, 58, Newborn
According to a report from the NCSO, Eisenmann, Pike, Wynn and Quattlebaum were all residents of the same address in Newborn. Taylor was driving the Chrysler van when the accident occurred.
The driver of the pickup truck is a 16-year-old male whose identity has not been released due to his status as a juvenile. He remains in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
