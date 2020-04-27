COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has implemented video visitation to allow residents to continue to visit with inmates despite the suspension of on-site visitation in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Sheriff's Office launched video visitation April 23, and it can now be utilized by individuals wishing to speak with their loved ones in jail. More than 40 inmate residents have connected with their loved ones via video since the service went live.
Anyone who would like to take part in a video visitation should follow these instructions:
Step 1: Create an account through HomeWAV by visiting HomeWAV.com or downloading the free mobile app on your phone.
Step 2: Select the Newton County Sheriff’s Office as your facility of choice. Select the inmate resident you wish to speak with and add funds to enable the inmate resident to communicate.
Step 3: Once the Newton County Sheriff’s Office approves your account, wait for the inmate resident to initiate the call.
Step 4: Stay logged in to your account as you wait to ensure the inmate resident sees that you are available.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office will not resume on-site visitation until it is safe to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.