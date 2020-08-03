COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Lakeside Circle on Saturday, Aug. 1 that left one man seriously wounded.
According to NCSO Public Information Officer Caitlyn Jett, deputies responded to 2860 Lakeside Circle about 11:25 p.m. in reference to a person shot.
When they arrived, they found Bernard Broughton, 45, of Covington, shot several times. Broughton lives at the address of the shooting. Broughton was transported by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.
According to witnesses, Broughton was shot by another man, but the witnesses said they did not know the identity of the suspect.
Jett said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.
