COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and local judges are actively working together to reduce the Newton County Jail population amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jail population was significantly reduced by more than 100 inmate residents as of Thursday, April 9. Inmate residents will continue to be released following court orders. Active work release inmates and weekenders will be monitored by Newton County deputies following release.
“We strongly feel that we safeguarded ourselves from the threat of an outbreak because of the precautions we have taken so early on,” Brown said. “We will continue to work daily with the Newton County judges, the District Attorney’s Office, the state, and probation offices to continue the effort in reducing the jail population. The health and safety of our entire staff and inmate residents have been top priority.”
Since early March, the Sheriff’s Office has implemented numerous preventive measures to ensure the safety of its inmates. The Sheriff’s Office temporarily suspended its Weekender and Work Release programs, temporarily suspended all on-site visitation, offered free vaccinations to inmates, and more.
Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office designated two areas within the jail for quarantine should an individual show any symptoms of COVID-19: E-2 for new arrestees and the medical unit for inmate residents.
As of Thursday, April 9, there has not been a COVID-19 outbreak within the facility.
The Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Covington, Oxford, and Porterdale police departments, have also agreed to limit arrests in a united effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the Newton County Jail. Therefore, the departments are either writing citations or taking warrants for nonviolent crimes. These warrants will be executed at a later date.
"The Newton County Sheriff’s Office will not neglect the fundamental duties we are sworn to uphold," said Brown. "We are still committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals within the county."
