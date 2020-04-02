COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a check from a mailbox and then tried to cash it multiple times.
"On Feb. 11, an unknown person removed a check from a mailbox on Slades Mill Lane in Newton County," stated a news release. "The check was altered and presented multiple times using different names. The photos were taken at a Bank of America ATM on Turner Hill Road at Stonecrest. He was driving an orange and black 2004 Acura."
If anyone can identify the suspect in the photos, you can report it to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8177) and be eligible for a reward. Or contact Investigator French at the Newton County Sheriff's Office with any information. Email: cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org, or 678-625-1429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.