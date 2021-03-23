The Newton County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a vehicle used in a drive-by shooting on Spring Lake Terrace on Mar. 22.
According to Sheriff's Office Communications Officer Caitlin Jett, "A 21-year-old male sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital."
The suspect vehicle is light-colored and possibly a 2006-2007 Honda Accord.
Spring Lake Terrace is located in the Springs of Ellington subdivision off of Spring Road to the north and Browns Bridge Road to the south.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s
Office, Investigator French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org, or by phone at 678-625-1429.
Callers can also be eligible for a $2,000 reward, and remain anonymous, by calling 404-577-8477 and providing information that leads to an arrest.
