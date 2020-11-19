COVINGTON — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the Sheriff’s Guardian Angels program through Monday, Nov. 30.
With the Sheriff’s Guardian Angels, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is able to bring holiday cheer to less fortunate families in the community. They are able to accomplish this task through the annual Toy Ride and Toy Giveaway events.
“The Sheriff’s Guardian Angels program is a great opportunity to help many families during the holiday season,” said Brown. “We are privileged to have the opportunity to help our community. In order to have the greatest impact, we depend on the citizens and local businesses to give generous contributions. I would like to take this time to say thank you to all those who contribute. We cannot make a difference in the lives of the children we serve without each of you. Have a happy holiday.”
The Sheriff’s Guardian Angels application can be located at the top of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.newtonsheriffga.org and must be submitted via email to NCSOguardianangels@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. The Sheriff’s Office will not accept in-person applications.
Upon acceptance, each applicant will be contacted for an interview and must be able to provide the following to qualify for the program: photo identification as well as a birth certificate(s) or proof of guardianship for each child. All children must be Newton County residents and be 13-years-old or younger.
The Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations, including monetary, for this year’s Sheriff’s Guardian Angels. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters, located at 15151 Alcovy Road in Covington; the West Side Precinct, located at 3612 Salem Road in Covington; and the East Side Precinct, located at 5 West First Street in Mansfield.
To donate after business hours, please contact Deputy Michael Gregg at 404-550-5015, Deputy Susan Young at 678-218-2423, or Deputy Tim Smith at 770-883-0324.
