COVINGTON — On Saturday, July 25, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office escorted the men and women of the 11th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride to the Covington Elks Lodge #1806.
Exhalted Ruler Chuck Myers and Covington Elks Lodge #1806 housed the men and women overnight as well as provided them with breakfast prior to their departure on Sunday morning, July 26.
Since the summer of 2009, men and women across the country, known as the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest, travel more than 4,000 miles across the United States every year to visit and honor the families of fallen soldiers in the Memorial Torch Run. Each day, the riders stop off to pay tribute to Gold Star families, who have lost a loved one in the military.
“On behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, I thank all the men and women who have taken time out of their personal lives to travel well over 4,000 miles to visit the families of our country’s fallen soldiers,” said Sheriff Brown. “I am honored to have escorted the 2020 Tribute to Fallen Soldiers safely to Covington Elks Lodge on Saturday evening and to the Walton County line on Sunday morning, where our friends at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were waiting for their arrival.
“I give a special thanks to the Porterdale Police Department for assisting us in the escort and the Covington Police Department for blocking highway intersections," Brown added. "As these men and women continue their journey to Arlington National Cemetery, I wish them safe travels. May God bless them.”
This year the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest began their journey on Sunday, July 12, in Oregon. The ride started with a ceremony which included the lighting of the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame, a torch built into a trailer that is pulled behind an RV for the entire trek across the country. The flame will stay lit until the group arrives at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Aug. 4. The group will be escorted into the cemetery’s hallowed grounds for the official closing ceremony, which includes the announcement of every fallen soldier honored during the 22-day journey across the country, and the extinguishing of the flame/ The group will alsolay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
For more information about the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, visit https://www.tributetofallensoldiers.com.
