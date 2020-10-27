COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in a murder investigation in which a man was shot and killed.
According to a news release, deputies responded to an address off Spring Road about 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 19 in response to a call about an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found the victim at the residence with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Quindadarius Ronshay Russell, age 19, of Covington.
A suspect has not been identified in the shooting and the Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with information regarding this case, please contact Investigator E. Almond at 678-625-1453 or ealmond@newtonsheriffga.org.
