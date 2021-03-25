COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office held a press conference March 25 seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect and/or vehicle used in a drive-by shooting on March 22 that left a 21-year-old Covington man seriously wounded.
Communications Officer Caitlyn Jett said Newton County deputies responded to a call of shots fired Monday at about 5 p.m. at a residence on Spring Lake Terrace, located in the Springs of Ellington subdivision off Spring Road to the north and Brown Bridge Road to the south.
When deputies arrived, they found Elijahwon Jefferies seriously wounded and began rendering aid. Jefferies was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
"The unidentified suspect left the scene in a white vehicle believed to be an early 2000s model Honda," Jett said.
Jefferies mother, Tenica Lackey, spoke at the news conference, saying that her son is fine, but still in the hospital recovering from his wounds. She pleaded for assistance from the public in the case.
"I'm just asking the community to come forward with anything they know about this vehicle or anybody that had anything to do with the incident about my son," Lackey said. "Just come forward and let the information be known. I just want them to come forward. With any mother who really cares, if it is their child that had anything to do with it, encourage them to give the information."
When asked if the Sheriff's Office believes the shooting was random or targeted, Jett said they are still gathering information, but that during the timeframe when the shooting occurred, the only shots fired were at the house where Jefferies lived.
She added that they do not have enough information at this time to determine if the shooting was gang-related.
"Our hearts go out to the Jefferies and Lackey family at this time, and we hope Elijahwon has a speedy recovery," Jett said.
"We are asking the public's help in identifying the suspect or the vehicle. If any individual has any information about this incident, please contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477, or Newton County investigator Clinton Branch at cbranch@newtonsheriffga.org, or 678-625-1429. You can remain anonymous and there is a $2,000 reward offered by Crimestoppers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.