COVINGTON — On Friday, July 17, ServiceMaster by Lovejoy decontaminated more than 100 vehicles for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to keep first responders safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-through car interior and exterior decontamination service was provided free of charge to the Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the decontamination, ServiceMaster by Lovejoy provided lunch to all Sheriff’s Office personnel.

On Friday, July 10, ServiceMaster by Lovejoy also decontaminated and touch-point cleaned the Sheriff’s Office administration area.

“On behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, I want to thank ServiceMaster by Lovejoy for their continued effort in ensuring the safety of our law enforcement officers,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “Not only will the decontamination of the administration area and vehicles help protect our deputies and staff, but it will also help protect our families and community from COVID-19.”

“It is essential that we break the chain of infection and keep our first responders safe,” said Chris Lovejoy, CEO of ServiceMaster by Lovejoy. “Our team is trained in sanitizing and disinfection, and we have the tools and products to do the work correctly.”

