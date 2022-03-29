...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are expected ahead of an
approaching line of storms during the day and evening hours
Wednesday. Additionally, strong gusty winds associated with an
approaching line of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday
are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
COVINGTON — Area residents are invited to come out and enjoy some friendly competition at the Newton County Special Olympics Track and Field events April 12 - 14.
The competition will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon each day at Sharp Stadium on Newton Drive.
Students from the middle and high schools will compete on Tuesday, April 12, while elementary students will compete over two days on Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14.
According to Lynda Reagan, physical therapist for the Newton County School System, there will be no opening parade this year due to a shortage of school buses. Opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Sharp Stadium.
Newton County studenst with special needs and disabilities take part in competitions throughout the year — including bowling, skating, equestrian , bocce and basketball, but the track and field events are the largest competition of the year. Each Special Olympics athlete competes in two events.
Local organizations such as the Covington Police Department, Covington Fire Department, Newton County Fire Service, Newton County Miracle League, Newton County Animal Services, Falconwood Farms and more take part to support the track and field events.
Spectators are welcome at the events, and there is no admission fee.
Newton County’s Special Olympics program was introduced more than 30 years ago. The Newton County Special Olympics program was introduced 31 years ago. Any community member interested in attending or finding other ways to support NCSOP, visit www.facebook.com/newtoncountyschoolsspecialolympics/
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
