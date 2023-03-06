Special Olympics

COVINGTON — The community is invited to join with more than 600 Special Olympians this month as they celebrate Special Olympics Week in Newton County. The events will take plage March 24 - 31 at Legion Field on Mill Street in Covington.

Special Olympics is the worldwide leader in providing high quality sports training and athletic competition opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Special Olympics is unique in that it accommodates competitors at all ability levels by assigning them to “competition divisions” based on both age and actual performance. Although the local program consists of various levels of training and competitions in 18 different sports and activities throughout the year, its biggest event, Spring Games, offers Track & Field competitions for all age and ability groups over a three-day period. This event also offers the community a first-hand opportunity to see the special gifts and talents these athletes possess.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos