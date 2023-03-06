COVINGTON — The community is invited to join with more than 600 Special Olympians this month as they celebrate Special Olympics Week in Newton County. The events will take plage March 24 - 31 at Legion Field on Mill Street in Covington.
Special Olympics is the worldwide leader in providing high quality sports training and athletic competition opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Special Olympics is unique in that it accommodates competitors at all ability levels by assigning them to “competition divisions” based on both age and actual performance. Although the local program consists of various levels of training and competitions in 18 different sports and activities throughout the year, its biggest event, Spring Games, offers Track & Field competitions for all age and ability groups over a three-day period. This event also offers the community a first-hand opportunity to see the special gifts and talents these athletes possess.
The Special Olympics Parade and Opening Ceremonies will be on Friday, March 24 to kick off a week of events. The parade will begin between 10:45 - 11a.m. at Legion Field, go around the Square, and then return to Legion Field for Opening Ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. Local businesses, churches, and preschools around the Square are invited to come out and cheer the athletes on during the parade. Some of the schools even make and hold up signs to encourage the student athletes.
The middle and high school athletes will participate in their track and field events on Monday, March 27, and the elementary schools will be divided so that these schools participate on Tuesday, March 28: Flint Hill, Fairview, West Newton, Porterdale, Oak Hill,and Rocky Plains. On Wednesday, March 29, these schools will have their events: South Salem, Live Oak, Middle Ridge, East Newton and Mansfield. Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31 will be the rain dates if needed. Generally the games start each day at 10 a.m. and are ended by noon. Most of the classes eat lunch at the field, then return to their school.
Since each Special Olympic athlete has just two events they participate in, there is a lot of “down time” for each student between events. To help the students and staff so that the day is successful and fun, the following events are also offered: Wildlife Critters petting zoo, Falconwood Farms brings goats, Newton County Animal Control brings dogs to pet, the local middle and high schools do tattoos and face painting, and often the Miracle League of Newton County, the city of Covington Police Department and Newton County Sheriff’s Office have tents and give away free items.
Anyone who would like to participate in the parade or track and field events in any way, or who needs further information, should contact LaTrelle Cawthon, Newton County Special Olympics coordinator, at 770-788-5387 or cawthon.latrelle@newton.k12.ga.us.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
