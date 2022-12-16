kwadsworth.jpeg

Newton County senior Kevin Wadsworth is the winner of the Congressional App Challenge.

 Special Photo

Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson has announced that Newton College & Career Academy senior Kevin Wadsworth of Covington is the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge.

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition showcasing the value of computer science and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) education by encouraging students to learn how to code through the creation of their own apps.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos