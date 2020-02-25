COVINGTON — Reinhardt University recently announced the students who earned recognition of being placed on the Fall 2019 Dean’s and President’s Lists.
To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes.
The Newton County resident who earned their place on the Fall 2019 President’s List is Ariana Azahar of Oxford.
The Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 grade point average, with no grade less than a B.
Newton County residents who earned their place on the Fall 2019 Dean’s List are April Jay and Kimberlee Smith of Covington.
