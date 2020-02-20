COVINGTON — Newton County School System was well represented at the recent Griffin RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) 2019 Regional Literacy Days Poetry Recitation, Ready Writing and Drama Competition as 14 students brought home awards.
In the poetry recitation contests, competitors were judged on a number of criteria, including stage presence, articulation, interpretation, memory and accuracy and difficulty of the piece.
Newton County Theme School student Amaya Williams, won third place in the eighth-grade competition with her performance of “Why Am I Not Good Enough.”
Newton County School System students also earned two awards in the Ready Writing Competition during which students are given a writing prompt and one hour to complete an essay.
In the elementary division, Ashlynn Harwood of Mansfield Elementary, won first place in the third grade competition. Annalie Parker of Newton County Theme School took home the third place award in the seventh-grade contest.
Both NCSS drama teams brought home awards from the Regional Literacy Days Competition this year.
Live Oak Elementary School’s drama team, comprised of Briona Dennis, Peyton Eleazer, Jack Hart, Samuel Holder, Hannah Humphries, Dominic Montfort, Simone Pierre, Natalie Thomas and Camar West, won second place with their performance of “The Whiz with a Twist.”
At the middle school level, the Clements Middle School drama team, comprised of Jehden Robinson and Saniya Hogan, won second place honors with their presentation of, “Lost Voices."
“The Literacy Days Competition provides students with the opportunity to perform and be recognized for their talents through the celebration of the arts,” said Samantha Fuhrey, Superintendent. “I am proud that we had so many winners at the regional competition as it takes a tremendous amount of talent and commitment to participate in this type of competition. They definitely represented their schools and our school system very well.”
