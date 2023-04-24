NewtonBOC.jpg (copy)
COVINGTON — The city of Covington is set to go ahead with plans for a trial run of allowing open containers in the downtown area, but Newton County hasn’t yet agreed to permit the to-go cups in the Square park.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday, April 17, to test the proposal for 90 days, beginning May 4. The open containers will be allowed only Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in what has been designated as the downtown consumption district. The city can allow patrons to carry drinks on city sidewalks, but since the county owns the park in the Historic Square, the city needs the county’s approval for patrons to carry their drinks through the park.

