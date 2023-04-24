...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be north
to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — The city of Covington is set to go ahead with plans for a trial run of allowing open containers in the downtown area, but Newton County hasn’t yet agreed to permit the to-go cups in the Square park.
The City Council voted unanimously Monday, April 17, to test the proposal for 90 days, beginning May 4. The open containers will be allowed only Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in what has been designated as the downtown consumption district. The city can allow patrons to carry drinks on city sidewalks, but since the county owns the park in the Historic Square, the city needs the county’s approval for patrons to carry their drinks through the park.
When the proposal was presented to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night, District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders expressed reservations about security. She asked that Covington Community Relations Director Ken Malcom and Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton meet with Sheriff Ezell Brown to discuss security issues.
Sanders made a motion to table the city’s request until the BOC’s May 2 meeting. After some discussion, Sanders’ motion was approved unanimously.
County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter said, even if the county denies open containers in the Square park, county law enforcement officials would have little enforcement authority.
“You can’t cite somebody for violating a county code in the city limits,” he said.
Malcom said the open container proposal has the support of downtown merchants, some of whom spoke in favor of it at the BOC meeting.
Malcom said other cities in the area already allow open containers in their downtown districts, which places Covington at a competitive disadvantage. Under the city’s plan, the alcohol would have to be served in a designated cup that comes from a participating restaurant. Patrons would also be required to wear a wristband with a different color designated for the particular day of the week.
The city approved an ordinance in December 2019 establishing the downtown area and Legion Field as entertainment districts where outside consumption of alcohol is allowed during special events. Under the ordinance, establishments holding licenses for retail sales for on-premises consumption are allowed to sell alcohol for outside consumption by the drink only during the hours of any special event approved by the City Council.
Council members agreed to enact the special events ordinance on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in May through October.
In the past, the county has not been in favor of allowing consumption of alcohol in the downtown park.
In November 2020, the city voted to allow outside consumption of alcohol during a special event and asked the county to amend the intergovernmental agreement between the city and county to allow drinking in the park. Commissioners denied that request unanimously.
Malcom told Covington City Council members Monday night that he will study the impact of allowing open containers downtown on businesses, the community and criminal activity. He said he will report back to the council on July 17. He also said he would meet with merchants three times during the trial period to get their feedback.
