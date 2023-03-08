class.JPG

State Teacher of the Year finalist Laura Lambert is shown here with Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods and members of her class following the announcement that she is one of 10 finalists for the state honor.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Newton County School System Teacher of the Year Laura Lambert has moved one step closer to the ultimate prize as today she was named a finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year. Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods surprised Lambert and her students in their classroom Tuesday morning at the Newton College & Career Academy (NCCA) to share the good news.

“I cannot believe it,” said Lambert after the surprise announcement. “It’s one thing to be selected in the district. It’s seems like a whole other thing to be selected out of hundreds of teachers that were in this year’s Teacher of the Year cohort. I’m just overwhelmed, I’m very excited and I’m very honored, but I can’t do any of what I do without the students.”

