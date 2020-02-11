COVINGTON — Newton County Theme School’s math team took home top honors in the Division I (smaller schools) 2020 Regional Middle School Math Contest held at Griffin Regional Educational Service Agency.
NCTS team member Caleb Ekanem also brought home a third place award in the individual completion.
The math teams and students competed against other middle school teams from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.
The math contest includes a one hour written test followed by a group-ciphering event. According to Dr. Stephanie Gordy, Executive Director for Griffin RESA, awards for the top three teams in each division are based on a total team score comprised of the top four highest scores on the written test and the team score on the ciphering event. Competitive divisions are determined by school enrollment.
“This year approximately 150 students participated from almost 30 middle schools representing the school districts from our area,” added Dr. Gordy.
The Newton County Theme School team was comprised of eighth-graders Emma Grace Lumpkin, Huda Asker, Noah Carter, Caleb Ekanem and Charlotte Thompson. The team was coached by Mindy Alexander.
“I am very proud of these students,” said Dr. Nikkita Warfield, Director of Secondary Education for Newton County School System. “To not only bring home a first place trophy in the team competition but also a third place award in the individual competition shows how strong the team’s math skills truly are. We obviously have some great mathematicians at Newton County Theme School.”
