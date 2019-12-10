COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education and central office employees give a special shout out to the students from Newton County Theme School who stopped by today to decorate the Board of Education Christmas tree. Camryn Demery, Ryan Oglesby, Brick Baker, Lawson Green and Gracie Mosley did a fantastic job placing the ornaments today! Newton County BOE encourage you to stop by to check out their tree as each and every ornament on display was created by a Newton County School System elementary school student.

