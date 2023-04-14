Tamburro.jpg

Newton County Theme School teacher Jessica Tamburro is one of three state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. This is an award given to one science and one math educator a year at the state level, as chosen by the United States Department of Education. Her status was announced during the recent National Science Teaching Association’s National Conference at the Georgia Science Teachers Association awards luncheon. Tamburro was nominated by Dr. Vicki Meeler, Secondary Science Curriculum & Instructional specialist for Newton County Schools.

“When I found out, it was just shock and excitement, all at the same time,” said Tamburro, who teaches sixth grade earth science. “I knew I had worked hard on the process of the application, but this is such a big award with many applicants, I wasn’t sure what would happen. I am very proud of myself and am thankful for Dr. Meeler for what she sees in me!”

