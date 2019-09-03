COVINGTON — Contracts for construction of an expansion of the Newton County Senior Services facility and a new Animal Control building were expected to be approved by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
Sunbelt Builders has been selected as the low bidder and best bidder on the projects, according to County Manager Lloyd Kerr. The Animal Control contract will be for $900,000 and the Senior Services contract is for $1.275 million. The funds were earmarked in the 2017 SPLOST.
The county has already awarded a $64,800 contract to Ascension Program Management of Monroe to oversee construction of the two projects.
Kerr said a design meeting has already been held for the Animal Control project. Plans now call for gutting the existing animal shelter on Lower River Road and integrating it with the new construction.
Kerr said that Sunbelt will also work with the Recreation Department to construct a small addition to the Turner Lake facility at a cost of $135,000.
“We are anticipating that they will be able to have the design nailed down and break ground in the next 35 to 40 days,” said Kerr.