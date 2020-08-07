COVINGTON — The Newton County School System will begin the school year with an all-virtual instructional model, which is a change from an earlier plan by the Board of Education to offer three options for students.
In addition, the school year for students will now begin on the Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 8, in order to allow teachers and staff members more time to prepare for all-virtual instruction.
The changes were made Friday during a marathon BOE meeting that began shortly after 8:30 a.m. and ended just after noon.
Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey initially recommended that students begin the school year with all-virtual instruction, based on several factors related to community spread of COVID-19 in the county. She offered a secondary recommendation for the board to adjust the school calendar to allow teachers more time for professional learning and to sanitize classrooms and prepare for reopening schools when possible.
“My No. 1 priority always will be the safety and health and well-being of our students and staff, because in the absence of that, learning just can’t take place,” said Fuhrey.
After lengthy and sometimes pointed discussion, the four members of the school board were unable to reach a decision on which instructional model should be used.
District 1 board member Trey Bailey and District 5 member Abigail Coggin argued in favor of allowing an in-person option. Both said that internet connectivity is not available to all residents in their districts, which are more rural than the others, and students in those districts would not have equal opportunity for learning. Both argued that in-person learning is the optimal option and that parents should be allowed to make a choice based on their individual circumstances.
Board Chair Shakila Henderson-Baker and District 2 representative Eddie Johnson expressed concerns about the safety of students and staff members if they return to in-person instruction.
“I am not willing to have a moment of silence at a board meeting for someone who was willing to put themselves at risk in order to return to in-person teaching,” said Henderson-Baker.
Board members voted twice on two different instructional model/start date scenarios, with the vote ending in a tie both times. Because the board was unable to make a decision, and because school board policy allows the superintendent to make decisions on the instructional model when the health and safety of students and staff are at risk, Fuhrey decided to move forward with a virtual-only option and to continue studying the data until it becomes practical to make a different choice.
Because the superintendent cannot make a decision to modify the school calendar, Fuhrey then asked that the board amend the school year calendar to start on Sept. 8, shortening the school year for students by 10 days. Staff and teachers will continue to report on Aug. 14. The board unanimously approved her request.
The school board had decided in July to reopen schools offering three instructional models:
• Traditional in-person instruction five days per week at school for grades 3K through 12. This model would depend upon the level of community spread of COVID-19 as determined by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
• A school-based virtual model for grades 3K through 12. This model would use school-based instructors providing online instruction.
• A self-paced virtual academy for grades six through 12. This model will include teacher support to make certain that students stay on track.
A survey on the three options had indicated that 34% of students preferred the in-person, on campus option; 45% preferred a virtual option; and 11% would opt for the self-paced virtual academy. Ten percent did not respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.