COVINGTON — Soaring homeowner insurance rates in portions of Districts 1 and 5 have prompted the Newton County Board of Commissioners to take steps toward building a new fire station in the area of Elks Club and Dixie Road, Starrsville or other site yet to be determined.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan each said they had been contacted by homeowners who were caught off guard by insurance rates that had skyrocketed over the past few months. In one case, Edwards said one constituent’s rates had quadrupled. Both Edwards and Cowan said they were in favor of building a new fire station to address the issue.
Just where the station will be built and how it will be funded are two questions that remain to be answered. Commissioners agreed Tuesday night to be prepared to vote on the funding question at their next meeting, set for Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse. Cowan was opposed to putting off the decision for two weeks, saying he thought the board should go ahead and move toward bonding the project at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Bonding is one option for funding; commissioners were also told the county could pay for the project from the $19 million the county has in its reserve fund. Construction of the fire station was estimated at $3 million, with another $660,000 to $730,000 for a pumper truck and apparatus. Outfitting a fire crew of 12 members would cost another $800,000.
Dean Hayes, an insurance agent in Covington who has discussed the issue with commissioners, said he believed that closing the county’s volunteer fire stations several years ago had led to the increase in insurance rates, in particular the station at Dixie Road and Ga. Highway 142. However, Newton Fire Services Chief Mike Conner said the Insurance Services Office (ISO) had conducted an audit in October that resulted in the increased ISO ratings that subsequently led to higher rates. The ISO creates ratings for fire departments and their communities on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best. Insurance rates are based on the ISO ratings.
Conner said the volunteer fire departments were actually detrimental to the county’s overall ISO rating because the stations were not in compliance with state regulations and many of the volunteers could not meet standards and training mandates, which was a liability for the county.
Commissioners agreed to explore a short-term fix for the problem, consulting with the state Insurance Commission, while working toward a long-term solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.