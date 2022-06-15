...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and southeast Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the
heat in some areas today and provide relief earlier than
expected, but questions remain on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
COVINGTON — Newton County will observe Juneteenth with a parade and celebration at Legion Field Saturday. The celebration of freedom is sponsored by Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation.
The festivities begin with a parade that starts at Legion Field on Mill Street, travels to the Square in downtown Covington, and returns to Legion Field. Lineup for the parade begins at 8:30 a.m., and the parade will step off at 10 a.m.
Following the parade, the celebration continues at Legion Field with 3-point basketball, bingo, praise and worship, card games, and kids games. The current and former Juneteenth kings and queens will also be on hand.
The weekend finale will be an All White Father’s Day Bash, set for Sunday, June 19, 7 p.m. at the Under The Stars Banquet Center, 872 Moore St., Oxford. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call Neal at 740-755-1807
or Terri at 404-861-0707.
Juneteenth observes the end of slavery in the U.S. and marks the day — June 19, 1865 — when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order declaring that “all persons held as slaves” would be free, was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, and Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender in Appomattox, Va., marked the end of the Civil War in April of 1865, news spread slowly. When the announcement of freedom finally reached Galveston, Texas, newly liberated Blacks celebrated with prayer, dance and community feasts. Many observances today bring together family members and recognize Black freedom by reading passages from the Emancipation Proclamation and holding religious services.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
