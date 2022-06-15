Juneteenth_9653.JPG
Newton County will once again celebrate Juneteenth with a parade and other festivities. The parade is set for Saturday, 10 a.m., beginning at Legion Field in Covington.

 Staff Photo: Sue Ann Kuhn-Smith

COVINGTON — Newton County will observe Juneteenth with a parade and celebration at Legion Field Saturday. The celebration of freedom is sponsored by Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation.

The festivities begin with a parade that starts at Legion Field on Mill Street, travels to the Square in downtown Covington, and returns to Legion Field. Lineup for the parade begins at 8:30 a.m., and the parade will step off at 10 a.m.

Following the parade, the celebration continues at Legion Field with 3-point basketball, bingo, praise and worship, card games, and kids games. The current and former Juneteenth kings and queens will also be on hand.

The weekend finale will be an All White Father’s Day Bash, set for Sunday, June 19, 7 p.m. at the Under The Stars Banquet Center, 872 Moore St., Oxford. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call Neal at 740-755-1807

or Terri at 404-861-0707.

Juneteenth observes the end of slavery in the U.S. and marks the day — June 19, 1865 — when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order declaring that “all persons held as slaves” would be free, was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, and Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender in Appomattox, Va., marked the end of the Civil War in April of 1865, news spread slowly. When the announcement of freedom finally reached Galveston, Texas, newly liberated Blacks celebrated with prayer, dance and community feasts. Many observances today bring together family members and recognize Black freedom by reading passages from the Emancipation Proclamation and holding religious services.

